Fenergo
  • Lösungsarchitekt

  • Alle Lösungsarchitekt-Gehälter

Fenergo Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Das mittlere Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütungspaket in Ireland bei Fenergo beläuft sich auf €108K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fenergos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Gesamt pro Jahr
$125K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fenergo?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Fenergo in Ireland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €133,207. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fenergo für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in Ireland beträgt €116,944.

Weitere Ressourcen

