Unternehmensverzeichnis
Databricks
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

Databricks Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Databricks reicht von $441K pro year für M2 bis $1.2M pro year für M5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $1.13M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
M2
Manager I
$441K
$231K
$170K
$40.5K
M3
Manager II
$945K
$239K
$671K
$35.4K
M4
Senior Manager
$1.15M
$247K
$867K
$37.1K
M5
Director
$1.2M
$301K
$865K
$31K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Engineering-Manager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Databricks in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $1,700,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Databricks für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $1,179,150.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Databricks gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Scale AI
  • Carta
  • Tanium
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen