Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Databricks reicht von $441K pro year für M2 bis $1.2M pro year für M5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $1.13M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
M2
$441K
$231K
$170K
$40.5K
M3
$945K
$239K
$671K
$35.4K
M4
$1.15M
$247K
$867K
$37.1K
M5
$1.2M
$301K
$865K
$31K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)