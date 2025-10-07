Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in Canada bei D2L reicht von CA$71.7K pro year für L1 bis CA$143K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$97.8K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für D2Ls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
CA$71.7K
CA$70.4K
CA$308.6
CA$1K
L2
CA$95.7K
CA$91.7K
CA$1.1K
CA$2.9K
L3
CA$97.9K
CA$93K
CA$2K
CA$2.9K
L4
CA$143K
CA$125K
CA$7.7K
CA$10.1K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
