CVS Health
CVS Health Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter

Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei CVS Health reicht von $113K pro year für L1 bis $153K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $131K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CVS Healths Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$113K
$107K
$656
$4.8K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CVS Health?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei CVS Health in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $168,125. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CVS Health für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in United States beträgt $132,000.

Weitere Ressourcen