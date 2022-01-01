Unternehmensverzeichnis
CSX
CSX Gehälter

CSXs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $82,585 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Hardware-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $326,625 für einen Buchhalter am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von CSX. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software-Ingenieur
Median $172K

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Buchhalter
$327K
Datenwissenschaftler
$148K

Hardware-Ingenieur
$82.6K
Produktmanager
$118K
Projektmanager
$152K
Technischer Programmmanager
$125K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei CSX ist Buchhalter at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $326,625. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CSX beträgt $147,900.

Weitere Ressourcen