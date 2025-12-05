Unternehmensverzeichnis
CGI
CGI Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei CGI reicht von CA$75.2K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis CA$125K pro year für Lead Analyst. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$82.6K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei CGI?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei CGI in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$124,640. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei CGI für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$82,553.

Ähnliche Unternehmen

Weitere Ressourcen

