Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei CGI reicht von CA$75.2K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis CA$125K pro year für Lead Analyst. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$82.6K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für CGIs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
