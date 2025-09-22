Unternehmensverzeichnis
Calendly
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Calendly Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Calendly beläuft sich auf $193K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Calendlys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Calendly
Product Designer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$193K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$17K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Calendly?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Calendly unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktdesigner Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktdesigner at Calendly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calendly for the Produktdesigner role in United States is $174,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Calendly gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • doxo
  • RapidSOS
  • Tala
  • Doist
  • Jellyvision
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen