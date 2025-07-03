Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Gehälter

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations Gehaltsbereich reicht von $184,075 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $241,200 für einen Datenwissenschaftler am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programmmanager
Median $208K
Datenwissenschaftler
$241K
Produktdesigner
$230K

Software-Ingenieur
$184K

Forschungswissenschaftler

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ist Datenwissenschaftler at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $241,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation beträgt $218,750.

