  • Lønninger
  • Forretningsanalytiker

  • Alle Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Yext Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Forretningsanalytiker kompensationspakke in United States hos Yext udgør i alt $92.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Yext's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/3/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Yext
Business Analyst
New York, NY
Total per år
$92.5K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$7.5K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Yext?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Yext er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Yext in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $135,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Yext for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in United States er $92,500.

Andre ressourcer

