Wisk
    Wisk is an urban air-mobility company dedicated to delivering safe everyday flight for everyone. With over a decade of piloted and autonomous flight experience, we’ve created Cora—our all-electric, self-flying air taxi that will change the future of daily commutes and urban travel. Formed as a joint venture between The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation, Wisk will shape the future of daily commutes and urban travel—safely and sustainably, starting with our launch partnership in New Zealand. The Cora team is now the foundation of Wisk and together we’re working toward a future where you’ll be able to safely soar over traffic and get to where you’re going, faster. Because everyone has somewhere to be, someone to see, and now—a better way to get there.Join our team of innovators, engineers and entrepreneurs in making everyday flight a reality for everyone.

    http://www.wisk.aero
    Hjemmeside
    2019
    Grundlagt år
    330
    Antal medarbejdere
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

