WilsonHCG
Den gennemsnitlige Rekrutterer kompensationspakke in United States hos WilsonHCG udgør i alt $66K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for WilsonHCG's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/8/2025

WilsonHCG
Recruitment Consultant
Baton Rouge, LA
Total per år
$66K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Rekrutterer hos WilsonHCG in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $155,760. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos WilsonHCG for Rekrutterer rollen in United States er $66,000.

