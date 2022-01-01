Virksomhedsoversigt
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Lønninger

Willis Towers Watson's løn spænder fra $19,281 i samlet kompensation om året for en Cybersecurity Analyst i den lave ende til $227,515 for en Løsningsarkitekt i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Willis Towers Watson. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuar
Median $123K
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $65K
Ledelseskonsulent
Median $90K

Produktleder
Median $107K
Forretningsudvikling
$46.5K
Kundeservice
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Projektleder
$79K
Salg
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Software Ingeniør
$54.1K
Software Engineering Leder
Median $120K
Løsningsarkitekt
$228K
Samlede Belønninger
$81.3K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Willis Towers Watson er Løsningsarkitekt at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $227,515. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Willis Towers Watson er $74,339.

