Virksomhedsoversigt
ThoughtWorks
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Løsningsarkitekt

  • Alle Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

ThoughtWorks Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Løsningsarkitekt kompensationspakke in India hos ThoughtWorks udgør i alt ₹6.25M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtWorks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ThoughtWorks
Solution Architect
hidden
Total per år
₹6.25M
Niveau
L5
Grundløn
₹6.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ThoughtWorks?
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Løsningsarkitekt tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Dataarkitekt

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Løsningsarkitekt hos ThoughtWorks in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹9,140,745. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ThoughtWorks for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in India er ₹6,246,841.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for ThoughtWorks

Relaterede virksomheder

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer