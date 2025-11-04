Produktmanager kompensation in India hos ThoughtWorks spænder fra ₹2.78M pr. year for Senior Product Manager til ₹7.17M pr. year for Principal Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹3.46M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtWorks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***