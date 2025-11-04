Virksomhedsoversigt
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Produktmanager Lønninger

Produktmanager kompensation in India hos ThoughtWorks spænder fra ₹2.78M pr. year for Senior Product Manager til ₹7.17M pr. year for Principal Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹3.46M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtWorks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
Block logo
+₹5.02M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ThoughtWorks?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos ThoughtWorks in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹7,369,842. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ThoughtWorks for Produktmanager rollen in India er ₹3,455,685.

Andre ressourcer