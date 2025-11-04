Virksomhedsoversigt
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in United States hos ThoughtWorks udgør i alt $136K pr. year for Senior Product Designer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $81.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ThoughtWorks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ThoughtWorks?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos ThoughtWorks in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $180,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ThoughtWorks for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $120,000.

Andre ressourcer