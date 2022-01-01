Virksomhedskatalog
SiFive
Estimeret Total Værdi: $4,815

Forsikring, Sundhed & Velvære
  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Maternity Leave

  • Free Lunch $1,040

    2 days a week

  • Paternity Leave

  • Life Insurance

    1X base salary

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,440

    $120 per month contributed by employer. And $350 / month for Family

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP. Company pays 90% of employee premiums and 80% of their dependent’s premiums.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental. Company pays 90% of employee premiums and 80% of their dependent’s premiums.

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by UnitedHealthcare or Kaiser Permanente. Company pays 90% of employee premiums and 80% of their dependent’s premiums.

  • Disability Insurance

    Long Term Disability with 60% up to $5,000 of monthly salary

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Bereavement Leave

  • Relocation Bonus

    tiered depending upon miles

  • Housing Stipend

    New hires get a $500 stipend for home office setup.

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

  • Employee Discount

  • Referral Bonus

