Produktleder kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Scale AI spænder fra $245K pr. year for L4 til $302K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $240K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scale AI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$245K
$180K
$50.5K
$15K
L5
$302K
$200K
$102K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.