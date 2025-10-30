Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Remitly spænder fra $163K pr. year for L1 til $412K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $225K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Remitly's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$163K
$125K
$31.7K
$6.4K
L2
$232K
$152K
$69K
$11K
L3
$352K
$202K
$143K
$7.3K
L4
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Remitly er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
