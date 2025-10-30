Virksomhedsoversigt
Remitly
Remitly Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Remitly spænder fra $163K pr. year for L1 til $412K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $225K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Remitly's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$163K
$125K
$31.7K
$6.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$232K
$152K
$69K
$11K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$352K
$202K
$143K
$7.3K
L4
Staff Software Engineer
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Remitly er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Remitly in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $412,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Remitly for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $205,000.

Andre ressourcer