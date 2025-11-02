Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Mercury udgør i alt $289K pr. year for IC3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $230K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Mercury's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$289K
$210K
$79.3K
$0
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
16.67%
ÅR 1
16.67%
ÅR 2
16.67%
ÅR 3
16.67%
ÅR 4
16.67%
ÅR 5
16.67%
ÅR 6
Hos Mercury er RSUs underlagt en 6-årig optjeningsplan:
16.67% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
16.67% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
16.67% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
16.67% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
16.67% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
16.67% optjenes i 6th-ÅR (16.67% årligt)
7 years post-termination exercise window.