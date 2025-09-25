Virksomhedsoversigt
Integrant
Integrant Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Egypt hos Integrant udgør i alt EGP 1.24M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Integrant's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Integrant
Software Engineer
Cairo, QH, Egypt
Total per år
EGP 1.24M
Niveau
Principal
Grundløn
EGP 1.24M
Stock (/yr)
EGP 0
Bonus
EGP 0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Integrant?

EGP 7.9M

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Integrant in Egypt ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på EGP 1,500,696. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Integrant for Software Ingeniør rollen in Egypt er EGP 1,243,998.

Andre ressourcer