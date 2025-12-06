Hardwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos IMC spænder fra $243K pr. year for L1 til $335K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $245K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IMC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
