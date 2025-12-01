Virksomhedsoversigt
Gusto
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataanalytiker

  • Alle Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Gusto Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Gusto udgør i alt $217K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $217K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Gusto's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$217K
$150K
$67.5K
$0
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Dataanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $311,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Gusto for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $217,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Gusto

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/data-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.