Virksomhedsoversigt
Fenergo
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Løsningsarkitekt

  • Alle Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Fenergo Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Løsningsarkitekt kompensationspakke in Ireland hos Fenergo udgør i alt €108K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fenergo's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per år
$125K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Fenergo?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Løsningsarkitekt tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Fenergo in Ireland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €133,207. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fenergo for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in Ireland er €116,944.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Fenergo

Relaterede virksomheder

  • AffiniPay
  • Avaloq
  • FNZ
  • Riskalyze
  • Apiture
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fenergo/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.