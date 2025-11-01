Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in United States hos Databricks spænder fra $441K pr. year for M2 til $1.2M pr. year for M5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $1.13M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Databricks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
M2
$441K
$231K
$170K
$40.5K
M3
$945K
$239K
$671K
$35.4K
M4
$1.15M
$247K
$867K
$37.1K
M5
$1.2M
$301K
$865K
$31K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Databricks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)