Databricks
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Databricks Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Databricks spænder fra $255K pr. year for L3 til $1.26M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $252K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Databricks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$255K
$145K
$89.8K
$20.3K
L4
$413K
$177K
$217K
$18.9K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$635K
$207K
$406K
$22.4K
L6
Staff Engineer
$825K
$237K
$553K
$35.3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Databricks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Databricks in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $1,257,556. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Databricks for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $251,875.

