Salg kompensation in United States hos Databricks spænder fra $97.3K pr. year for L3 til $477K pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $388K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Databricks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$67K
$58.7K
$8.3K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$209K
$147K
$52.5K
$8.9K
L6
$236K
$171K
$64.5K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Databricks er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
