CSX Lønninger

CSX's løn spænder fra $82,585 i samlet kompensation om året for en Hardwareingeniør i den lave ende til $326,625 for en Bogholder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos CSX. Sidst opdateret: 11/19/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $172K

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Bogholder
$327K
Dataanalytiker
$148K

Hardwareingeniør
$82.6K
Produktmanager
$118K
Projektmanager
$152K
Teknisk programmanager
$125K
Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos CSX er Bogholder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $326,625. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CSX er $147,900.

