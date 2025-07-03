Virksomhedsoversigt
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Lønninger

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's løn spænder fra $184,075 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $241,200 for en Data Scientist i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programleder
Median $208K
Data Scientist
$241K
Produktdesigner
$230K

Software Ingeniør
$184K

Forskningsforsker

OSS

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation es $218,750.

