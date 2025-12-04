Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in Canada hos BenchSci udgør i alt CA$196K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for BenchSci's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
BenchSci
Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
$142K
Niveau
L6
Grundløn
$142K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos BenchSci er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos BenchSci in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$255,098. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos BenchSci for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Canada er CA$182,171.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/benchsci/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.