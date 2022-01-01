Virksomhedskatalog
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lønninger

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.s løninterval spænder fra $159,200 i total kompensation årligt for en Datascientist i den nedre ende til $1,281,375 for en Investeringsbanker i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwareingeniør
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend softwareingeniør

Fuld stakk softwareingeniør

Kvantitativ udvikler

Finansanalytiker
Median $235K
Dataanalytiker
$251K

Datascientist
$159K
IT-specialist
$293K
Investeringsbanker
$1.28M
Produktchef
$371K
Software Engineering Leder
$492K
Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Balyasny Asset Management L.P. er Investeringsbanker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $1,281,375. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Balyasny Asset Management L.P. er $271,890.

