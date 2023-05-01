Virksomhedskatalog
Aware Recovery Care
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Aware Recovery Care, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Aware Recovery Care provides innovative addiction services that transform homes into treatment centers, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. Their evidence-based approaches bring collaborative care with lived experience to the home, helping clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community. They received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners and operate in ten states, with plans for further expansion. They were certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

    awarerecoverycare.com
    Hjemmeside
    2011
    Grundlagt år
    751
    Antal ansatte
    $250M-$500M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Aware Recovery Care

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • SoFi
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer