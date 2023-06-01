Virksomhedskatalog
AnyRoad
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om AnyRoad, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    AnyRoad is a platform that helps global brands measure, scale, and implement experiential marketing campaigns. It provides data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and understand brand associations. AnyRoad's software integrates into various systems to build a model of how experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and revenue. Companies like Anheuser-Busch, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco use AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing.

    http://www.anyroad.com
    Hjemmeside
    2014
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AnyRoad

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer