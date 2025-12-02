Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos ADP spænder fra $93.3K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til $243K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $113K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ADP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% pr. periode)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
