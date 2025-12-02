Virksomhedsoversigt
ADP
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

ADP Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos ADP spænder fra $93.3K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til $243K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $113K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ADP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% pr. periode)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos ADP in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $242,811. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ADP for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $113,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for ADP

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.