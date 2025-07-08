Seznam společností
Square Yards
Square Yards Platy

Platy ve společnosti Square Yards se pohybují od $2,754 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) na dolním konci až po $83,714 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Square Yards. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/30/2025

Informační technolog (IT)
$2.8K
Obchodní inženýr
$12.1K
Softwarový inženýr
$25.6K

Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$83.7K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Square Yards je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $83,714. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Square Yards je $18,844.

