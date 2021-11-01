Seznam společností
Savvas Learning
Savvas Learning Platy

Platy ve společnosti Savvas Learning se pohybují od $89,760 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Copywriter na dolním konci až po $156,215 pro pozici Prodej na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Savvas Learning. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/15/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $95K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Copywriter
$89.8K
Produktový manažer
Median $131K

Prodej
$156K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Savvas Learning je Prodej at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $156,215. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Savvas Learning je $113,050.

Další zdroje