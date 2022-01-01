Adresář Společností
Exabeam
Exabeam Platy

Rozsah platů Exabeam se pohybuje od $106,530 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Informatik (IT) na spodním konci do $452,250 pro Projektový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Exabeam. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/11/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $243K
Produktový manažer
Median $320K
Péče o zákazníky
$132K

Informatik (IT)
$107K
Marketing
$241K
Produktový designér
$240K
Projektový manažer
$452K
Prodej
$118K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$191K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Exabeam je Projektový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $452,250. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Exabeam je $240,293.

Další zdroje