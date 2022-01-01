Seznam společností
CSX
CSX Platy

Platy ve společnosti CSX se pohybují od $82,585 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Hardwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $326,625 pro pozici Účetní na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti CSX. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/19/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $172K

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Účetní
$327K
Datový analytik
$148K

Hardwarový inženýr
$82.6K
Produktový manažer
$118K
Projektový manažer
$152K
Technický programový manažer
$125K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti CSX je Účetní at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $326,625. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti CSX je $147,900.

Další zdroje