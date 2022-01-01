Adresář Společností
Alight Solutions Platy

Rozsah platů Alight Solutions se pohybuje od $31,286 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Lidské zdroje na spodním konci do $221,100 pro Operace příjmů na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Alight Solutions. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/23/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Softwarový inženýr
Median $124K
Konzultant v managementu
Median $103K
Manažer obchodních operací
$211K

Zákaznický servis
$39.2K
Datový analytik
$173K
Finanční analytik
$142K
Lidské zdroje
$31.3K
Marketingové operace
$117K
Produktový manažer
$93.5K
Projektový manažer
$84.6K
Náborový pracovník
$67.7K
Operace příjmů
$221K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$188K
Architekt řešení
$199K
Technický manažer programu
$216K
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Alight Solutions je Operace příjmů at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $221,100. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Alight Solutions je $123,500.

