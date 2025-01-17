All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at Yandex ranges from RUB 6.19M per year for G17 to RUB 24.61M per year for G20. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 6.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G17
RUB 6.19M
RUB 5.19M
RUB 0
RUB 994K
G18
RUB 8.06M
RUB 5.97M
RUB 265K
RUB 1.82M
G19
RUB 15.35M
RUB 8.24M
RUB 5.11M
RUB 1.99M
G20
RUB 24.61M
RUB 11.58M
RUB 6.88M
RUB 6.15M
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.