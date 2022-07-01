← Company Directory
Xyleme
    About

    Founded in 2004, Xyleme is a market leading cloud-based provider for learning content management and creation platform specifically built to transfer institutional knowledge faster. The Company’s proven systems manage the entire content lifecycle process- improve productivity, enable sales and growth initiatives, ensure compliance, and drive optimization to employees and stakeholders across the extended enterprise. Xyleme’s product suite (Studio and CDS) has won numerous industry awards and is used by the world’s leading Fortune 500 brands across every major industry vertical including: 3M, Cisco, Christus Health, Dunkin Brands, Kaiser Permanente, TMobile, and VMWare.With a recent capital investment from Bow River Capital, Xyleme has been afforded the opportunity to invest in initiatives aimed at accelerating growth and delivering on market leading innovation to enhance the modern learning experience in training and development, and to scale operations globally across every dimension.

    http://www.xyleme.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

