← Company Directory
Xendit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Xendit Business Development Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xendit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 527.36M - IDR 638.69M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 486.34MIDR 527.36MIDR 638.69MIDR 679.7M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Business Development submission at Xendit to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 488.29M+ (sometimes IDR 4.88B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Xendit?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Development offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Xendit in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 679,704,552. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xendit for the Business Development role in Indonesia is IDR 486,340,326.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xendit

Related Companies

  • Cashfree
  • PayU
  • SmartStream
  • Yandex
  • Verifone
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources