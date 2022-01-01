← Company Directory
Workhuman
Workhuman Salaries

Workhuman's salary ranges from $72,237 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $227,934 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Workhuman. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K

Frontend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$109K
Data Analyst
$89.1K
Data Scientist
$122K
Marketing
$72.2K
Product Design Manager
$120K
Product Manager
$228K
Software Engineering Manager
$183K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Workhuman is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,934. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workhuman is $114,669.

