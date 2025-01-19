← Company Directory
Wind River
Wind River Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in United States at Wind River ranges from $152K to $208K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wind River's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$165K - $195K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$152K$165K$195K$208K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Wind River?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Wind River in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $208,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wind River for the Marketing Operations role in United States is $152,040.

