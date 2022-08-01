Founded in 2010 by leading file security experts, Votiro has developed the most advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution available on the market today. The company’s innovative Positive Selection® technology goes beyond foundational CDR capabilities to serve as an API-first Content Disarm and Reconstruction-as-a-Service (CDRaaS). With Positive Selection® technology, Votiro is able to disarm all files of hidden known and unknown threats, catching what other security technologies miss. The Secure File Gateway, powered by Positive Selection® technology, targets the most commonly exploited file formats and protects against the most evasive threats. The Secure File Gateway product line includes: Secure File Gateway for Email: Protects the entire email channel and file attachments from malicious threats, without waiting for IT middle-men to unblock access. The product integrates with existing email security stacks (such as secure email gateways, etc.) and protects more than 150 types of files, from common business files to less common or industry-specific formats, including password- protected, zipped, and archival files. Secure FIle Gateway for Web Browser: Enables employees to safely download files from Chrome and Edge browsers, without risk of hidden threat or breach. Users can surf, download and click without fear or friction. Secure File Gateway for Web Applications: Ensures every file uploaded into the cloud or customer-facing portals are sanitized of all malicious activity. Users can enable high-volume acceptance of secure files and protect against malware entering cloud storage environments. Votiro is trusted by large enterprises, including top Fortune 500 companies, to completely eliminate file-based threats while ensuring zero interruption to business. Votiro has offices in the United States, Australia, Israel, and Singapore, and is trusted by millions of users worldwide to safely access files and attachments with complete peace of mind.