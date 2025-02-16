Software Engineer compensation in Lithuania at Vinted ranges from €46.1K per year for IC2 to €74.6K per year for IC3. The median yearly compensation in Lithuania package totals €74K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vinted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
IC2
€46.1K
€44.4K
€1.7K
€0
IC3
€74.6K
€72.8K
€1.8K
€0
IC4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Vinted, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
