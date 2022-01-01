← Company Directory
Veeam Software
Veeam Software Salaries

Veeam Software's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Kenya at the low-end to $306,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Veeam Software. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $96.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$80.4K
Customer Service
$101K

Human Resources
$86.5K
Product Designer
$136K
Product Manager
$97.1K
Recruiter
$111K
Sales
$83.6K
Sales Engineer
$241K
Software Engineering Manager
$306K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Veeam Software is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veeam Software is $99,222.

Other Resources