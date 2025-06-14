Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ubisoft ranges from CA$79.5K per year for L1 to CA$162K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ubisoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$79.5K
CA$78K
CA$1.2K
CA$340.8
L2
CA$89.8K
CA$86.9K
CA$0
CA$2.9K
L3
CA$114K
CA$108K
CA$0
CA$5.2K
L4
CA$162K
CA$150K
CA$1.3K
CA$10.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
