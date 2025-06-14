Ubisoft Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ubisoft ranges from CA$79.5K per year for L1 to CA$162K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ubisoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$79.5K CA$78K CA$1.2K CA$340.8 L2 Software Engineer CA$89.8K CA$86.9K CA$0 CA$2.9K L3 Senior Software Engineer CA$114K CA$108K CA$0 CA$5.2K L4 Lead Software Engineer CA$162K CA$150K CA$1.3K CA$10.3K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

