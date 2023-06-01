Tivly is a digital commercial insurance marketplace that connects insurance providers with businesses in need of coverage. They use a combination of martech and insurtech services, live customer support, and proprietary technology to facilitate over 70,000 potential connections per month. They also provide digital optimization and call center services for insurance industry partners. Formerly known as CommercialInsurance.net, Tivly rebranded in November 2022 to reflect their mission of creating positive experiences for both businesses and insurance providers.