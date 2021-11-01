← Company Directory
SugarCRM
SugarCRM Salaries

SugarCRM's salary ranges from $68,291 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Germany at the low-end to $164,175 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SugarCRM. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
$164K
Software Engineer
$68.3K
The highest paying role reported at SugarCRM is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SugarCRM is $116,233.

