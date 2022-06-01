Stanley Black & Decker Salaries

Company Directory
Stanley Black & Decker's salary ranges from $40,603 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $433,508 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stanley Black & Decker. Last updated: 7/4/2025

Mechanical Engineer
Median $95K
Product Manager
Median $134K
Software Engineer
Median $107K

Hardware Engineer
Median $89K
Business Analyst
$104K
Business Development
$236K
Data Analyst
$42.6K
Data Science Manager
$213K
Data Scientist
$108K
Financial Analyst
$89.1K
Graphic Designer
$146K
Human Resources
$61.2K
Marketing
Median $140K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Program Manager
$434K
Project Manager
$40.6K
Sales
$152K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$60.3K
Technical Program Manager
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stanley Black & Decker is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $433,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanley Black & Decker is $107,507.

